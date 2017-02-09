Daily Dirty 2/10/17

Just Bieber Returns; Lady Gaga’s New Boo; Dakota Johnson Opens Up



Just Bieber Returns

Well ladies, Biebs has returned to Instagram, and I think you Beliebers might enjoy this post.

SOO MUCH CONTENT A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Lady Gaga’s New Boo

Yesterday on Y107, Ryan Seacrest asked Mother Monster if there was anyone to celebrate the performance with her after the Super Bowl halftime show. Of course Lady Gaga didn’t confirm nor denied the new flame, playing it coy she said, “Umm, I don’t know.” Rumors have it that the fling is with her talent agent, Christian Carino. Snap of the two at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show.

Dakota Johnson Opens Up

Dakota had an interview with Vogue and opened up about what it’s like to have those intimate nude scenes with Jamie Dornan. She started by saying “nudity is really interesting for an actor,” she added “Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick?” Dakota also playfully, addressed the rumors about her and Jamie. Rumors being at one end of the spectrum, there’s talk that they can’t stand each other and, on the other, that they’re romantically involved. What’d Miss Steele have to say? “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”