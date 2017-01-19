Daily Dirty 1/24/17

Laura Prepon Pregnant; Liam Payne Avoids Shooting; Lady Gaga



Laura Prepon Pregnant

Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon who plays Alex is expecting! This is the stars first child. Neither her nor fiancée Ben Foster have confirmed the news publicly.



Liam Payne

One Directioner Liam Payne avoided a shooting after a gunman opened fire outside The Peppermint nightclub in West Hollywood. The gunman tried to enter the nightclub with a fake ID. The bouncer refused to let him in, the man got upset and returned to the parking lot with a gun. He then fired shots in the air. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Lady Gaga

The NFL isn’t paying Lady Gaga! Well actually Gaga has declined payment for her performance at the Super Bowl. She says the exposure is worth more than the compensation. Sources say that it’s the singers plan to release another album and the Super Bowl is the perfect platform to set that up. Her new album date is projected for October.