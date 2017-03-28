Listen Live
Daily Dirty 3/28/17

Millie Bobby Brown Cancels Appearance; Adele Never Tours Again; Chrissy Teigen Twitter Queen

Millie Bobby Brown Cancels Appearance

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown cancelled her appearance at comic con on Sunday due to exhaustion. She shared video via Instagram explaining herself.

Adele Never Tours Again

After her 15 month tour, her last show ended the tour in New Zealand, where Adele revealed touring isn’t her thing. She said. “Touring isn’t something I’m good at…I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you, I’m not sure if touring is in my bag.”

Chrissy Teigen Twitter Queen

Over the weekend United Airlines wouldn’t allow 3 women to board their plane because they were wearing leggings. They stated it violated their dress code. Of course Chrissy Teigen went to Twitter and then Fox News quoted her tweet and tagged her in it. Teigen responded asking them not to tag her in anything bc she detests them. You can see the tweets below. Naturally fans went crazy, tweeting about the queen of twitter.

