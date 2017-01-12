Daily Dirty 01/12/17

Drake’s Big Purchase; Mariah Sues; The Weeknd’s New FlameDrake’s Big Purchase

Drake bought J.Lo a platinum, 16 carat, Tiffany Victoria necklace worth 100,000. Sources say he surprised her with it on New Year’s Eve and she wore the necklace to his New Years performance.

Mariah Carey Cancels Shows

Mirage Entertainment sues FEG Enterenimentos for breach of contract. The company’s late payment gave Mariah the green light to cancel her shows, but still receive full compensation. FEG accuses Mariah for damaging their brand for refusing to preform. Mariah was scheduled to preform in Argentina on October 28th and again in Chile on October 30th.

The Weeknd’s New Flame

Well the Weeknd has a new flame. Shown below is Selena hanging all over him. Sources report that the two are dating. Selena wanted to be seen with Abel(the weeknd’s legal name) and that is why she agreed to go out to dinner with him in public. Abel makes her happy and makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide.