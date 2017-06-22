Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/22/17

Christina Perri Is Engaged; Who Will Return To Bachelor In Paradise?; Kelly Rolland Is Shutting Down The Beyhive!

Christina Perri announced her engagement to her boyfriend Paul Costabile late last night. She shared her excitement on Instagram! With a picture of her V- shaped diamond engagement ring. Paul shared his excitement on Instagram as well with the picture of the two.

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!! A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

After production for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise stopped to investigate allegations of misconduct between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that occurred while cameras were rolling. ABC’s parent company Warner Bros completed the investigation and determined that the footage of the incident “does not support any charge of misconduct.” According to US Weekly, DeMario has been asked to return. It is unknown if Corinne will be returning.

Beyoncé has quite the loyal friend in Kelly Rowland. Kelly is definitely not opening her mouth when it comes to speaking about her friend. We understand why fans are desperate to know more about Queen B though. After all, while news broke about the twins’ birth on June 17, it’s been reported Beyoncé actually gave birth on June 12. And so far NO details have officially been released. Bey and Jay sure know how to keep a tight lid on things.

