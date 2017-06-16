Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/16/17

Chris Brown Is Being Restrained; DeMario Jackson Has Lost His Job, Lorde Says She Sucks At Being Famous

Chris Browns ex Karrueche Tran was granted a 5 year restraining order him. According to TMZ, a judge sided with Tran in her legal battle against Chris Brown. Tran testified in court against Brown yesterday, where she said that he abused her, threatened her, and demanded that she return the diamonds he had given her. Tran also said that Chris Brown sent her threatening text messages. She even said he threatened her life, and promised to make her life hell.

DeMario revealed in an Interview with Inside Edition that he’s been fired from his job due to the allegations against him of sexual misconduct on the set of Bachelor In Paradise. DeMario said, “My character has been assassinated. My family name has been drug through the mud. The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.

When Lorde first came into the spot light as a 16 year old, her smash hit ‘Royals’ made her a global super star. Since that the craziness around her has since died down and for that she she’s grateful she says. “When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since ‘Royals’ was really big. Which is totally cool for me, I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.” Lorde continued on saying, she even has a fake Instagram account!