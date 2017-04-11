Listen Live
Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/11/17

April 11, 2017 Leave a comment

Ed Sheeran Lawsuit Over ‘Photograph’; Caitlyn Jenner Undergoes Sex Reassignment; Katy Perry’s New Boyfriend and New Do.

Ed Sheeran Lawsuit Over ‘Photograph’

Ed Sheeran’s $20 million lawsuit over his song ‘Photograph’ has been settled. Musicians Martin Harrington and Thomas Leonard sued Ed Sheeran for $20 million for taking the song they wrote ‘Amazing.’ The single was released by Matt Cardle. Ed has settled but no terms on the settlement have been released yet.

Caitlyn Jenner Undergoes Sex Reassignment

Caitlyn finished her reassignment surgery in January. She has completed her transition from male to female. This transition and her insight will be detailed in her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which is out April 25th. Radar online reports say “the surgery was a success and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

Katy Perry’s New Boyfriend and New Do

Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe are NOT a thing. Ryan took to twitter to share his thoughts on the rumors. Katy responded.

Additionally to her new rumored boyfriend, she also got a new do.

✨fifth element flow✨

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

