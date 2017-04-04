Daily Dirty 4/4/17

Zayn Malik New Ink; Kim Kardashian Surrogacy; Beyoncé Pregnancy Photo Shoot Round Two

Zayn’s New Ink

Zayn took to Instagram to share a picture of his new ink. The tattoo is the acronym of his newest single, Still Got Time with the date 2 4 17 underneath. The day he got the tattoo.

Zayn Malik's new tattoo A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she can’t have any more children. Kim Kardashian went through painful surgery in hopes of being able to carry another child, but there was a serious complication and the surgery was unsuccessful. Kim and Kanye have talked about surrogacy, she said “this is her only option.”

Beyoncé Pregnancy Photo Shoot Round Two

Beyoncé can’t stop sharing photos of her precious twin baby bump. There’s a close up of her earrings with pink and blue jewels. They think Beyoncé is subtly revealing the sex of her twins.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT