Daily Dirty 3/17/17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Demi Lovato Sober; Katy Perry’s Witchcraft; Kendall Jenner Jewelry Heist Inside Job

Demi Lovato Sobriety

Demi has publically battled her bipolar disorder and eating disorder; she would self medicate with cocaine and alcohol. Demi said, ” I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes. I would smuggle it basically and just wait unit everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it … and that was even with somebody with me, I had a sober companion, somebody who was watching me 24/7 and living with me and I was able to hide it from them as well.”

Katy Perry’s Witchcraft

Katy Perry’s been interested in buying the Los Feliz Convent since 2015, she tried to but the 8 acre property for 14.5 million. Before the sale went through, the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary tried to sell the property to an entrepreneur. A judge has since sided with Katy. Since then two sisters have accused Katy Perry of witchcraft and confronte the singer about a trip she’d taken to the Salem Witch Walk.

Kendall Jenner Jewelry Heist Inside Job

Someone stole about $200,000 worth of jewelry from Kendall’s Hollywood Hills home. It’s unclear if it’s someone that knows Kendall. Police say that she had a party with a bunch of friends that night and at one point, she noticed an alarm go off warning that someone opened the door but she didn’t pursue it. Kendall reported the theft as soon as she notices her jewelry box was open.