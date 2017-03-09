Daily Dirty 3/10/17

Justin Timberlake Throws Shade; Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson FIGHT; J.Lo and A.Rod Justin Timberlake Throwin’ Shade

Justin took to twitter Wednesday to throw some shade at Adele. Saying Frank Ocean had Album of the Year. Frank Ocean didn’t even submit his album. Ocean said, “I think the infrastructure and nomination system is dated.”

While I'm at it… Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.#NotFakeNews — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017

That Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean/Migos tho…….. 🔥🔥🔥 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017

Lamar Odom VS Tristian Thompson

Khloe Kardashian had set up a meeting for Lamar and Tristian to settle their differences and it broke out in a fist fight. Lamar has previously states that he’s upset that Khloe has moved on so quickly. It’s no doubt that Khloe and Tristian will be married in the near feature, but not if Lamar has anything to do with it.



J.Lo’s Spring Fling

J.Lo announced on the Daily Show with Trevor that she is not with Drake… J. Lo always had a little crush on the Alex Rodriguez. Kelly Ripa shared that she thinks they’re at the top of their industries—Lopez is a Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated performer who sells out arenas around the world while Rodriguez is considered one of the best baseball players in history and they’re a match made in Hollywood heaven. Sources say “it may just turn into a spring fling, but that’s how J.Lo rolls.”