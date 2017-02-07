Daily Dirty 2/8/17

Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter Update; Chrissy Teigen Accident; Gigi Hadid Barbie Doll

Jamie Lynn Spears

An update for Maddie, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter. Polaris the manufacturing company that built the ATV has a user manual that says children under 10 years old should not be operating the ATV’s. It also says its a parental discretion to deicide what age their child rides. Maddie had swerved to avoid a ditch and flipped and landed in a pond. She as submerged under water for several minutes. Britney Spears, Maddie’s aunt, tweeted for prayers.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Chrissy Teigen Car Accident

Chrissy Teigen was in a hit and run accident around 7:30 last night. She wasn’t hurt, thankfully. A suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor hit and run charge.

Gigi Hadid Barbie Doll

Gigi Hadid is getting her own Barbie! The toy company has released a photo that looks like Barbie and Gigi are walking in Los Angeles in their Tommy looks. The doll isn’t for sale to the public, but people are loving the Tommy tee’s and jean shorts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQOlaLUjjoV/?taken-by=gigihadid