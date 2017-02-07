Daily Dirty 2/7/17

Kylie Minogue v.s. Kylie Jenner; Lady Gaga Body Shamers; Chrissy Teigen Slip Up NSFW

Kylie Minogue v.s. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wanted to trademark her name, “Kylie” in April of 2014. Kylie Minogue was not having that, Minogue sent a long list of reasons why Jenner shouldn’t be able to follow through with the trademark. Well, it has been announced that Kylie Minogue has won the legal battle and Kylie isn’t trademarking anything right now.

Lady Gaga Body Shamers

Lady Gaga’s halftime show was hands down amazing. Of course it wouldn’t be good without someone trying to make it bad! Some guys had some negative tweets about Lady Gaga’s body, Lady Gaga fans have since shut it down!



Chrissy Teigen Slip Up

Well Chrissy Teigen had a little bit of a slip up at the Super Bowl. While watching the game, Chrissy wore a sheer black top with a light blazer over the top, but her jacket moved ever so slightly, and boom! Nip slip! … and her response was epic.

https://twitter.com/chuckupthedusse/status/828423018464550916

And Chrissy responds…..