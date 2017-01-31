Daily Dirty 2/1/17

Hailey Baldwin Throwing Shade; Lady Gaga Singing on a Roof; Who is Skipping the Grammy’s

Hailey Baldwin

Is Hailey Baldwin throwing shade at Selena Gomez? We think so with this tweet? We know Bella Hadid is ex’s The Weeknd, who is now dating Selena. Hailey and Bella are close modeling friends. Clearly she’s team Bella. Oh and is it a coincidence that she dated the Biebs?

Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody. https://t.co/GqOieih2g6 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 31, 2017

Lady GaGa Dancing on Roofs

Lady Gaga says she can’t confirm her performance for the Super Bowl will start on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium. She doesn’t want to specifically say what will be happening during the half time show because she doesn’t want to ruin the surprise. She says it is going to be fantastic! She gave the credit to her sister Natali for the idea of suspending her from the roof, and that is the only detail she has shared!

Who is Skipping the Grmmy’s?

Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Drake are all missing the show, despite being nominated for awards. Reports say that Bieber “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” while Drake will be on tour. And well, Kanye has been vocal about boycotting the Grammy Awards if Frank Ocean’s Blonde isn’t nominated.