Daily Dirty 1/31/17

Drake House For Sale; Azealia Banks Throwing Shade at Rih; Selena & Weeknd Insta Official

Drake’s House Sale

Rumor has it Drake has put his house up for sale for $19 million. However, the person that put the home up for sale on Zillow, had no association with Drake at all. He claimed to be Drake’s “manager” and when a real estate agent reached out to him, asking if he could represent the property, and was given the go to list it, he put it up on multiple sites. The agent says he never meant to put the property as an active listing, until everything was worked out with said “manager.” The agent added that when he finally spoke to him, the “manager” admitted it was a scam.

Azealia Banks Throwing Shade at RiRi

Rihanna’s original tweet, Azealia responded by noting that Rihanna isn’t a citizen and can’t vote. Banks added “Stop chastising the president.”

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

This headline is pure comedy. The both of us look so petty … I can't 😂😂😂…. lol yesterday was such a mess. I had fun though. 🐓🔪🐓🔪🐓🔪(rihanna low key looks like a chicken nugget in this photo) A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Selena Gomez & Weeknd Insta Official

Selena and the Weeknd have become Instagram official! Well kinda, she posted this video, but then later took it down. The two love birds have been seen in Italy for vacation. They look deeply intertwined! The video was captioned with a heart eyes emoji.