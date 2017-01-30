Daily Dirty 1/30/17

Camila’s New Single; Kim Robber Speaks Out; Miss Universe



Camila’s New Single

Camila has officially launched her solo career. Even though she recorded “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, she was still technically part of 5th Harmony. Camila’s first single is called “Love Incredible” and it’s here!

Kim Kardashian Robber Speaks

Aomar Ait Khedache a 60 year old told the police, “we all made the decision to melt down the jewelry, one of the people took care of it.” The police asked about the $4 Million engagement ring. Kheache added that they feared selling the known ring, so one of the robbers still has it.”

Miss Universe

Last year Steve Harvey hosted Miss Universe and was misguided on who the actual winner was. Thankfully this year he made jokes, about the mishap. Miss France was crowned 2017’s Miss Universe. Iris, just 24, pursing a degree in dental surgery. Miss USA made top 9 and was eliminated from top 6. Miss Colombia was 2nd runner up, and Miss Haiti was first runner up. And Steve Harvey got it right this year!