Daily Dirty 1/23/17

Britney has opened up about her new relationship Sam Asghari. During an interview Britney said, when we were shooting the scene where she was doing the walk scene, through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, she said ” we were sitting there waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time.” She added, “we were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other.”

Well, Justin thinks the weeknd’s music is wack. When asked by TMZ if he listens to The Weeknd’s music, Biebs said, “Hell no! I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That’s sh*t’s wack!”

Kim K is apparently on a sex strike! Sources say “Kim is not having sex with Kanye right now and he is constantly complaining about how she is never affectionate with him.” The source added “Kim blames her lack of affection on the robber. When Kanye questions why she doesn’t want to sleep with him anymore, she says that it’s his fault, he doesn’t even try.” A different source says, the rumors are all false, that “Kim is in a really great place right now. Kim and Kanye are happy!”