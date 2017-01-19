Daily Dirty 1/20/17

Tarek El Moussa speaks out; A Dog’s Purpose; Cuba Gooding’s Divorce

Tarek El Moussa

Flip or Flops adorable couple, Christina and Terek, have set the record straight on the rumors. Terek said he never referred to Christina as a “whore.” He took to social media saying he’s there for the kids and his business.



A Dog’s Purpose

Breaking News! There will be no premiere for “A Dog’s Purpose.” The studio is still suffering from the video that TMZ shared of the German Shepherd, the dog star, in distress. Universal Studios are still reviewing footage to determine what happened to Hercules, when he was clearly not wanting to get into the water. Studios say the dog is fine and was never abused. They have additionally canceled all film promotions and press junkets.





Cuba Gooding Jr Files For Divorce

After 20 years of marriage, Cuba Gooding Jr filed for divorce from his wife Sara Gooding. They have been separating since 2014, when Sara originally filed. He is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 10 year old daughter. He is also offering spousal support for his longtime wife. He wants to split assets from before separation was filed.