Daily Dirty: 1/18/17

Lamar Odom, Jamie Dornan, J.Lo, Drake, and RiRi

Lamar Odom

Full interview on The Doctors

During Lamar’s interview on The Doctors, he talked about his overdose in 2015. He said he was “basically committing suicide.” He added, “I wasn’t in a good place mentally before that incident mentally. Lamar, admitted he wanted his wife back. He said, “Khloe is important to me. She’s been through all of this with me and she stood right by my side and I just want to repay her.” He confessed, “I couldn’t take care of myself and I damn sure couldn’t take care of anybody else.”

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan plays S&M addict Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey series. He recently had an interview with GQ Magazine, and admitted he “had never seen any form of S&M, I had no interest in that world,” when he was asked about the infamous Red Room of Pain. He added, “It was nothing I had ever experienced before.” However, “it doesn’t float his boat.”

You can watch the Fifty Shades Darker trailer here.

J.Lo, Drake, and RiRi

Rumor mill going that J.Lo tells Drake no more contact with Rihanna. Sources say that Jennifer Lopez is considering getting serious with Drake, but after finding out he was in contact with his ex, she went off. Drake if you want J.Lo you need to cut ties with Ri! Sources add there will be no Drake and Rihanna reunion. I don’t think J.Lo is insecure, and probably wouldn’t be making that kind of request.