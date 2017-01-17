Daily Dirty: 01/16/17

Drake Postpones Tour; Kim K Speaks Out; Selena and Bella Beef

Drake Postpones Tour

Drake was scheduled to start his Boy Meets World Tour in Amsterdam later this month but has recently announced he will be postponing the tour. His management team said ” We would like to inform you that the shows in Amsterdam, London, and Glasgow are being pushed back to new dates. Drake wanted to create a special experience for fans and has added some new features. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen production setbacks, it will need more time to be ready.” I’m sure he also doesn’t mind that means a little more time with J.Lo.

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out

Kim Kardashian’s police statement has been released. She says “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went into the room again and they pushed me on the bed. It was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth. I think they robbed me of 5 million dollars, then they left on the run.” She also said, “I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up. Keeping Up With the Kardashians continued filming and Kim spoke about it. See it here.

Selena and Bella Beef

Despite rumors, Selena and Bella are not in a cat fight. One source says Selena is not good friends with Bella. In fact, Selena was never fond of Bella. Only two months after he split with Bella, The Weeknd and Selena were caught locking lips in Santa Monica. It was rumored that Selena and Bella were both part of Taylor Swift’s “squad” however, sources say Selena wasn’t really close to them, in fact, Selena wasn’t part of the girl group at all. She preferred one on one time with Taylor.