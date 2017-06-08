Cute Samurai Armor Outfit for Cats and Dogs

Let’s face it, we all love our pets! But spoiling them and dressing them up in an outfit is something we love just as much. A Japanese company that goes by the name Samurai Age created something we didn’t realize we needed – samurai armor for cats and dogs!

Depending on the size, you can suit up your pet for somewhere between 4,040 yen ($125) to 16,416 yen ($146), so what are you waiting for?However, with cats, you might need some armor yourself to keep from being scratched when you put it on them. Other than that this is one of the cutest outfits I have seen on animals in quite some time.