Crayola Cutting A Color

Which color would you get rid of?

When it was time for back to school shopping my favorite supply to buy was a box of Crayons. There was nothing better than the smell of a freshly opened box of Crayons.

Tomorrow is National Crayon Day and to celebrate Crayola is eliminating one of it’s 24 colors. In addition to the cutting of one color, Crayola will announce a new color to be added.

Crayola is throwin’ shade! Which color will go buh-bye?

The current 24-count box contains: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

Only two more days until we find out #WhosLeaving and Rod is staying cool through all the excitement! Comment your favorite yellow! pic.twitter.com/SGYgVPRRjr — Crayola (@Crayola) March 29, 2017

As a result of the elimination of a color a brand new color will be added to the 24 count box of Crayons. The new color will be announced in NYC in Times Square .