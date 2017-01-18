Introducing the New Sound of Mornings on Y107

2 Days of Craziness… Marilyn all morning, static and strange sounds, frustration, and no Cosmo??? But it was all for a very exciting reason.

After 2 days of what the radio industry calls “stunting”, Cosmo very much remained in building working on the brand new morning show, which we were very happy to launch Wednesday morning.

Introducing the new Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show.

The new morning show marks the first time we’ve gone with not just 2, but 3 plus people as part of the morning mix. Your beloved Cosmo is now joined by Jax and Jaime. Who are they? Glad you asked.



Jax joins us from Chicago. While he might disagree on your favorite sports teams, he’s very excited to be in MidMo and away from the Chicago winters. He’s excited to not only explore Missouri as an avid cyclist, but to also be a part of your morning entertainment.



As for Jaime, it doesn’t get much more MidMo than her. A recent Miss Missouri contestant, Jaime was found during the “Co-Host for Cosmo” search. She’s was born and raised in Columbia, and comes to us having never before been behind the radio mic. It’s a surreal dream for this long-time listener, and she can’t wait to put the female voice back in your Y107 mornings.

On occasion, there might be additional friends joining the show. Wednesday we met Intern Ras, who was super excited about his first day, maybe even more than Cosmo, Jax, and Jaime. We had other plans. We sent him out to promote the show on random street corners in Columbia, while dressed up as a beaver.

How do we kick off the new Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show? A video posted by Y107 (@y107) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:00am PST

As a show, we have one commitment: To give you the best local morning radio experience you can get. That means laughs, celeb gossip, and TONS of upbeat music, all with what you need to keep you in the know with MidMo happenings and causes. Oh yeah, and prizes too.

Tune in, check them out, and connect across social media to let them know how we’re doing. Find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.