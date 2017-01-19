Cosmo VS The Ribs

Have you ever been in a food eating contest ? What did you eat? Cosmo found himself in a rib eating contest at the Mavericks hockey game on Saturday night…oh and he was dressed as_____ well, see for yourself!

It was 90’s Night at the Missouri Mavericks hockey game Saturday night and I ended up in a rib eating contest. We had 2 minutes to eat as many ribs as we could…all while dressed in costumes.

I decided to go as Garth from Wayne’s World and the costume was NOT excellent. The blonde wig quickly became an issue while eating ribs at the speed of light!

Here is the video the Mavs shot on the ice between the 1st & 2nd period of their 5-2 win over Quad City!