Corey’s Angels at Shady Gators July 6

You loved him in the 80’s. Now Corey Feldman is coming to the Lake for a one-night appearance at Shady Gators with his band “Corey’s Angels”, Thursday, July 6.

You may remember a few months ago when the group was on the Today show, and all the flack they got from their appearance. It was so much that they came back to the show for a do-over. Now here’s your chance to witness the experience for yourself, at the party capital of the lake of course.

Tickets are on sale now for under $12 each, which includes a Meet and Greet if you buy them in advance. Get them here.

And to get you ready for the show, take a listen to some of the tracks here.

PLUS, Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show has tickets leading up to the show. Listen to win.