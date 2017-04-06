Contact Use After 10 Years Can Cause Blindness

Contact wearers are six times more likely to go blind, than if you undergo laser eye surgery. The study shows that due to many contact lens wearers not following the proper hygiene the risk of infection skyrockets. The infection known as microbial keratitis happens when the cornea is invaded by bacteria, fungi or an ameba.

The bugs can stick to the lenses and make their way inside the cornea. This causes impaired vision and extreme pain. Scientists claim that you can reduce the risks by having laser eye surgery. The problem is that laser eye surgery is not the cheapest thing in the world. Fear not though as long as you keep the proper hygiene and listen to your eye doctor you will be fine.