Columbia’s Own Carl Edwards Retiring?

Say it ain’t so! Columbia’s own NASCAR hero, Carl Edwards, is apparently calling it quits.

There’s not a whole lot of information at this point, but we will certainly know more tomorrow morning during a press conference with Joe Gibbs Racing at 9am. Our sister station 105.1/100.5 KTGR will carry it.

This is a complete shock to us all. At just 37, we figured he’d be racing and backflipping for another 5 to 10 years.

We hope everything is okay. Fox writer Jeff Hammond expressed it well today:

For whatever reason he elects to make a career change, or make a change in his personal life that affects his professional life, it’s going to have to be pretty monumental…this man is not a quitter. I do know his family is a very high priority. …Whatever’s going on in his world right now, it’s not spinning forwards, it’s spinning backwards.

And as we approach another ice storm on Friday, we are reminded of what a great guy Carl is. When the same situation hit just a couple weeks ago, he stepped up as a model citizen in our community.