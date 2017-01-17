Columbia Ranks As One Of Top College Towns in America

No argument here! Each year, the American Institute for Economic Research does a survey using nine economic, demographic, and quality-of-life factors, like rent, diversity, and bars and restaurants. The town also has be less than 250,000 people. And once again, Columbia has made the list! Honestly, not surprised as this is an amazing city!

While we weren’t #1, we did score just inside the Top 10, coming in at #9. By comparison to the rest of the list, Columbia got high marks in a couple areas including:

#4 for Labor Force

#5 in terms of College Educated residents (meaning students stay here, right?!)

#6 in Rent

#7 in Arts and Entertainment

Areas that hurt the score included:

Diversity – Ranked 11th

Youth Unemployment – Also ranked 11th, but you don’t want a high number, right?

City Access – ranked 15th. On the upside, although they’re 2 hours away, we get 2 big cities, where others just get

Innovation – Ranked 10th

But the STUNNER is we were ranked #18 for Bars and Restaurants. I find that stunning. Even worse, in December of 2015, the same report ranked us at #5. Oops.

See the rest of the rationale, plus what towns beat us here. (SPOILER: Boudler, CO took #1)

By the way, they also have a great tool to help you select the best college for you based on a ton of factors. Check it out.