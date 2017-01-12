Listen Live
Columbia Police Need Your Help

January 10, 2017 Leave a comment

Around 1:40p Monday, 2 armed men robbed the Breaktime Convenience store on Nebraska Ave. near N. Providence and Interstate 70.  Today, photos of the suspects (pictured above) have been released, and the Columbia police are asking your help identifying the suspects.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or property damage reported. However, the suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing north on foot.

 

If you have any information, we encourage you to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

