THIS SHOW WAS LIT.- JaX

Tuesday night at the Sprint Center in KC, I went to see Coldplay. I had never seen them live before so I had NO clue what I was walking into. 2 hours later, I walked out of one of the best show’s I’ve ever seen. Check out some of the performances below.

Ready for @Coldplay A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

#Coldplay put on a hell of a show A post shared by JAX (@jxonair) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT