What We Missed At Coachella 2017 Part One

New music from Lady Gaga. A surprise from Lorde. A mega party from Katy Perry. Cute couple sightings and more. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest Coachella highlights.

Lady Gaga Goes Double Duty During Coachella Headline

Mother Monster was the last minute Beyonce fill-in to headline the festival, and she certainly did not disappoint. First, she paid tribute to the opportunity by performing her Beyonce duet, “Telephone”, and nailed Queen Bey’s parts! She then introduced a brand new song, “The Cure”, to the fans. Now we’re also learning she used her time at the fest to record scenes for her upcoming movie, “A Star Is Born,” with Bradley Cooper on site.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7__IChcy9/

Lorde Makes a Surprise Pre-Coachella Appearance

Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since she’s been live, but it’s true. So now that Lorde is back on the scene, she’s coming back big. she took to twitter to announce a special show just hours before it was going to start. It’d be a trial run for her Coachella set Sunday, and totally delivered with plenty of new tracks. Most notably, one called “Sober”.

Sunday night, all anyone could talk about was another “explosive” new track, “Homemade Dynamite.”

Homemade Dynamite sounds so holy pic.twitter.com/ZcYakUVwbK — maria (@newromanhtics) April 17, 2017

Katy Perry Threw a Mega Easter Themed Coachella Party

Katy Perry knows how to party and wouldn’t miss out on Coachella! But she stepped it up a notch throwing a huge Easter party, while showing off her new fashionable footwear for the holiday. She also took the stage in support of her DJ friend Mia Moretti.



Tove Lo Lifts Her Top And Drops A New Song At Coachella

Tove Lo is never short on surprises. Not only did she bring out Wiz Khalifa, and flash the crowd, she also dropped a new track, “The Struggle”, as she preps for the release of the “second-half” of her “Lady Wood” album.

Selena Gomez and the Weekend Cozy Up at Coachella

Would you expect anything less than the paparazzi catching them cuddling. That’s all they do.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Coachella Fashion Fails to Dissapoint

From Rihanna to Vanessa Hudgens to Kylie Jenner, everyone was glamming, or blinging, or wearing about nothing as they enjoyed the fest.

Rihanna, is that you?

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS6nf-yja6N/?taken-by=vanessahudgens

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Kendrick Lamar Brings the House Down

Not only did he feature plenty of special guests and a short Kung-Fu movie, Kendrick played plenty of his new tracks, and left everyone in awe. Check plenty of clips here.