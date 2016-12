This was something planned from the beginning of the year.

Mariah Carey was the most recent guest on James Corden’s Car Karaoke and all she wanted for Christmas was to hear James belt out “All I Want For Christmas.” What she didn’t expect was a montage of every Car Karaoke guest singing her song as well. From Adele, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Elton John and Lady Gaga, it was a star studded Christmas Karaoke. Check it out! – JAX