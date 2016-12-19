There have been many weird and unique trends this year, and it looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Oh and if you’re a nail biter than you are really going to love this latest beauty trend that is popping up everywhere. Edible chocolate nails yeah, you read that right! Talk about turning a bad habit into a dream right? Or maybe it will make it even worse.

New Zealand nail artist Jessie Mills has created edible nails out of chocolate. The nails are actually easy to make, Mills swirls chocolate icing on the body of the nail then she tops each nail off with some edible pearls. Once they dry off, bite away! I mean show them off…

Check out the video of how they are made below!

Not the craziest trend that I have seen this year, but possibly the tastiest. Is this something that you would be willing to do with your nails? let us know in the comments below.