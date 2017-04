Chocolate Feathers Glide Through Instagram

Chocolate Feathers are the unique food trend taking over Instagram. The trend started with Moscow’s Kalabasa Bakery’s chocolate feather cakes. These feathers are beautiful shards of chocolate that look like they’re drizzled with paint. Kalabasa’s Instagram photos show the cakes come in different flavors such as honey, sour cream, and Napoleon Cheese.

Some of these cakes come with the feathers airbrushed with color, while others have a unique design that includes flowers and many different kinds of fruit. Check out this latest trend below and let us know what you think!