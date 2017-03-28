Child Takes Own Mother To Court After She Took Cell Phone

When a child misbehaves punishment is a standard practice. Taking something away from them is normal, however not for this 15-year-old boy who took his own mother to court after taking his cell phone away. The teen brought the case to court in Almeria, where it was quickly thrown out.

The judge who heard the case ruled the mother was “well within her rights” and took “the correct action” as any parent would have done to try and make him focus on his studies. What is with kids these days? Punishment is a part of learning and growing up, more and more children do whatever they want these days without discipline and it leads to things like this!

