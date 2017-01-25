CASHMEOUSSIE HOWBOUDAT

It’s the meme that’s sweeping a nation.

A few months ago, The Dr. Phil Show YouTube channel uploaded a clip in which a 13-year-old girl named Danielle appears on the show with her mother, who has turned to Dr. Phil because Danielle is stealing cars. Tired of the audience laughing at her, she cries “Catch me outside, how about that?” The moment, shown in the video below, appears at about the 3:20 mark.

Of course, the internet being the internet, this meme has exploded recently.

Then there’s the remixes.

I rate this a 8/10 meme with a two week maximum shelf life. Happy meme-ing. – JAX