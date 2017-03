How bow dah?

Danielle Bregoli, aka ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl, just inked a deal with a major TV production company to get her own reality show. IF you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know who she is, check her out here.

It’s also been reported that she’s on track to make $1 mil this year. So there’s that.

Cash her on TV soon. – JAX