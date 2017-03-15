Buying Your Friends

If your selfies are feeling dull or empty, there is now a service that can fill your life with “Friends” for you. A company by the name of Family Romance offers a new service where you can hire people to come hang out with you so you can later share the images you take and show everyone how great your private life is.

It sets you back about $70 per person for a two-hour session where you can take as many pictures as you want, but you also have to cover the cost of transportation and pay for whatever you all are going to be doing that night. The website also suggests that their service is perfect for making your ex very jealous.

Do you think using a service like this is a bizarre idea, or is it something that seems okay? Let us know in the comments below!