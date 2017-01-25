Britney Biopic Trailer Has Fans Ticked Off

She shaved her head, she used an umbrella as a weapon and she went a little Crazy! Brit-Brit’s story is now a made for tv movie and her fans are not happy.

Lifetime’s tweet made Brit fans want to hit them one more time

You know her name, but do you know her story? #BritneyEverAfter premieres, February 18th at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/IADZsZe9x2 — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 23, 2017

Will you watch this?

You can’t have a Britney Spears biopic with out Justin Timberlake and N’SYNC…check out the actors who portray the boy band….ummmmm?

Lifetime will air Britney Ever After on Saturday, February 18th