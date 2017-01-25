Listen Live
Britney Biopic Trailer Has Fans Ticked Off

January 25, 2017 Leave a comment

She shaved her head, she used an umbrella as a weapon and she went a little Crazy! Brit-Brit’s story is now a made for tv movie and her fans are not happy.

Lifetime’s tweet made Brit fans want to hit them one more time

Will you watch this?

 

You can’t have a Britney Spears biopic with out Justin Timberlake and N’SYNC…check out the actors who portray the boy band….ummmmm?

 

 

Lifetime will air Britney Ever After on Saturday, February 18th

