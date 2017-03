You may have heard by now, one of our throwback favs, JoJo is coming to the Blue Note April 19th. How would you like to not only be there, but MEET HER as well?

That’s exactly what we’re doing. As an exclusive to Y107 VIPs, we’re putting one lucky listener and a guest on JoJo’s personal guest list, including tickets to the show complete with VIP Meet and Greet passes.

Want to win?

Make sure you’re a VIP, and watch your inbox for an e-mail coming March 23rd with more details!

Get the ticket link and show info here!