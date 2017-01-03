Beauty and the Beast Excitement Hits a New High

There’s so many anticipated movies of 2017. But one enchanting tale “as old as time” has so many ready to be a guest for it’s debut. That’s of course Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast” hitting the big screen March 17th. It started back in mid November when the first trailer dropped, setting new records.

Thank you to our #BeautyAndTheBeast fans worldwide for a record-breaking 127.6 million views on our new trailer in 24 hours! 🌹 https://t.co/IzBCS8DYkQ — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) November 15, 2016

The anticipation hit a fevered high this weekend with a couple of big teases.

I witnessed the hype up close. We had family over, sitting in the living room, tv on, numerous conversations going, when the new trailer popped up, and the room came to a dead halt. It was kinda weird, but goes to show the power of the anticipation. And it wasn’t just one, but 2 new trailers this weekend.

But that’s not all. The movie also took to it’s Twitter account for one more big reveal, which may be the biggest of all. Take a listen to Emma Watson, as Belle, singing “Something There”. And melt, then rest easy reassuring yourself that she was absolutely the best casting ever.

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

So, who’s excited…