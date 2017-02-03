Bacon Shortage!?!

If you can’t imagine a breakfast without bacon you might want to stock up! The country’s supply of frozen pork belly, the key ingredient to make bacon has fallen from 53.4 million pounds back in December 2015 to 17.8 million pounds in December 2016! That’t the lowest the nation’s pork reserve has been since 1957, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The issue is there has been increased demand in and outside of the U.S. So what does this mean? Well, the price of pork belly increased 20 percent in the first three weeks of January.

Now don’t worry, yes bacon is getting more expensive, however the supply will not run out entirely.