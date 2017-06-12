Alleged Sexual Assault on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Production of this season’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has been shut down pending allegations of ‘sexual misconduct’ on set. What could this mean for the show?

According to reports, a producer has filed a alleged ‘misconduct’ claim after events went down at the resort pool the contestants are staying at.

The cast was recently announced. DeMario Jackson from this season of the Bachelorette and Corinne Olympios from last season of The Bachelor were seen doing some explicit things in public together. As storylines go, being the villans from each of their seasons, they were supposed to hook up with each other. The story according to TMZ..

“The producer in question believes Corinne may have been sexually assaulted, although we know DeMario claims the encounter was not only consensual … she was the instigator. TMZ broke the story of DeMario’s version of events … that he and Corinne were drinking heavily and making out at the bar. She suggested they take it to the swimming pool, where they took their clothes off and began “rubbing, touching,…”. He says he was unable to consummate things because he was so drunk. Our sources say the field producer in question was assigned to shadow Corinne, and began hearing stories from people on the set that Corinne was so drunk she had no idea what was going on in the pool. It’s unclear if the producer watched the incident, but we know she has NOT seen the footage. People familiar with the footage tell TMZ Corinne appears “fully engaged.” As we reported, after the complaint was filed Warner Bros immediately dismissed both DeMario and Corinne and launched an investigation into “misconduct.”

This thing has just started. More details to come as they emerge. – JaX