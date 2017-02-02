Are The Chainsmokers The New Nickleback?

A recent Esquire magazine write up called The Chainsmokers “shameless sexism” and “schmaltz.” Are they the end of EDM? The Chainsmokers response was PERFECT!
Esquire mag writer Matt Miller suggested Nickelback signaled the end of post-grunge arena rock, and The Chainsmokers are the downfall of EDM. So how did Drew & Alex respond to the Nickelback dig?
Like this.
. @esquire @Official_MattM It's not like you to say sorry so.. pic.twitter.com/7zS38kauWI
— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 31, 2017