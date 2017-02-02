Listen Live
Are The Chainsmokers The New Nickleback?

February 2, 2017 Leave a comment

A recent Esquire magazine write up called The Chainsmokers  “shameless sexism” and “schmaltz.” Are they the end of EDM? The Chainsmokers response was PERFECT!

Esquire mag writer Matt Miller suggested Nickelback signaled the end of post-grunge arena rock, and The Chainsmokers are the downfall of EDM. So how did Drew & Alex respond to the Nickelback dig? 

Like this.

 

