Amber Alert Issued In Missouri for 5 Month old

Around 4pm this afternoon, Normandy, Missouri police issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction of Eden Brooke Hawthorne, a 5 month old white female.

The abduction happened Monday night around 8p at 7215 Natural Bridge Rd in Normandy, a suburb north west of St. Louis. Be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan bearing Missouri plates PN4R7B. The vehicle was last seen at Church’s Chicken in Normandy.

There’s 3 suspects. The first is a 5’8″ black female, 215 lbs with short black braided hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket. The second suspect is a black male, 6′ 2″, 180 lbs, with dreadlocked hair. The third suspect is an unknown age black male wearing a dark jacket.

The victim, Eden Brooke Hawhorne, is a 5 month old white female with blonde hair, wearing unknown clothing.

Anyone seeing the victim, suspects, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.

