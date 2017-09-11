Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returns to Cosmo Parks October 1st

You know how sometimes you forget where you put something, or what you’re about to say? Imagine that was your every day, for the rest of your life.

Join Y107 and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri for the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, October 1st. Individuals and groups from all over the area come together to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Walk to honor someone you know suffering from Alzheimer’s. Walk to prevent the disease from being a part of your future. Or just walk to support your community. No matter the reason, get your purple on, put your team together, and get ready to walk. Join almost 500 participants already signed up over 60 plus teams. Even better, know that every dollar you raise benefits those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in your community. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease. Click here to get registered.

Get more information about the Columbia walk here.