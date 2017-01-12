Alexa Don’t Buy That!

Technology advancements have helped make our lives more convenient and easy. However, there are some hiccups that happen along the way. Take our phones and Amazon Echo’s Alexa AI for example. They understand most commands however they are far from being perfect. In Dallas, Texas earlier this week a six-year-old asked her family’s Amazon Echo If it could play dollhouse with her and get a dollhouse.

So the device proceeded to order her a KidKraft Sparkle mansion dollhouse, as well as four pounds of sugar cookies. Talk about one fun night of playing dollhouse! This story is not over while talking about this exact event on television a news Anchor in San Diego Said ” I love the little girl, saying ‘Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.'” People who just so happened to have Echo in their homes and watching the broadcast triggered orders on all of their devices as well.