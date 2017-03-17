Adele has a secret shade-throwing Twitter account

THE HUNT IS ON!



Adele recently came clean at a concert in Brisbane, Australia that she has a foul mouthed, shade throwing twitter account.

“I was looking on Twitter last night,” she said. “They don’t know I have a secret account. Well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management.”

She went on, adding, “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me.”

No one’s found it yet but her fans are on the hunt. – JAX