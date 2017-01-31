‘Voice’ Coach Earns Additional Bragging Rights

It looks like the Adam vs. Blake rivalry is about to hit a new level.

There’s no denying the accomplishments of the judges on ‘The Voice’, like Blake’s 23 number one hits or Alecia’s 15 Grammys. Adam and Gwen have had quite a bit of success as well as the voices behind Maroon 5 and No Doubt respectively, not to mention Gwen’s solo career. Part of the fun of the show is how they take every opportunity to hold it over each other, always trying to one-up their fellow judges. We’re sure to hear plenty from Blake this upcoming season to brag on his 5 winning contestants to Adam’s 3. But Adam now has something over Blake (other than being a former People’s “Sexiest Man Alive“).

It was announced Tuesday night that Adam is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring his musical contributions as a singer and songwriter. Congrats to Adam! He joins the ranks of former judges Parrell, Usher, Shakira, and Christina, though not Blake (or Gwen or Alicia for that matter). The ceremony is happening next Friday, February 10th. It’ll be located in front of the Musician’s Institute.

What an honor. Can't thank you guys enough for this! Posted by Adam Levine on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

We’re sure to hear plenty about it as the new season kicks off Feb. 27th. (By the way, Blake is singing at the star unveiling, confirming the “bromance” continues despite the petty bickering.)