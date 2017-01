You won’t believe who got a nod and who got snubbed…

Oscar Nominations Announced!

“La La Land” emerged as the leader in nominations, racking up 14. That ties “Titanic” for most nominations. However, where is “Finding Dory” for Animated Film, Tom Hanks portrayal of Capt. Sully, Amy Adams for Actress in the well nominated “Arrival”, and WHERE IS DEADPOOL???

For a full list of nominations, click here.