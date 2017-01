WARNING: This may be tough to watch.

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ gets released in theaters next week. A video has surfaced from filming that shows one of the dogs being forced to swim against his will in a rapid current pool. The dog is clearly terrified but forced in anyway. The cherry on top of this sad sundae is that a American Humane Association rep was overseeing this and STILL allowed it to happen.

What are your thoughts on this? Were you planning to see the movie? Will you still? – JAX

Source: TMZ